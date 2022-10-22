At 17 years old, Linda Caicedo has already been chosen as the best player in a Women’s Copa América. She has also stood out in a U-20 World Cup and has just qualified for the semifinals of the U-17 World Cup with the Colombian National Team. In the coffee country, she has been a champion twice. She is also among the nominees for best player in the world at the Globe Soccer Awards.

“We know that this team has great players that we must refer to, like Caicedo who is now a figure”, said Rafaella, one of the Brazilian midfielders who was champion in the last Women’s Copa América, played in Colombia and in which they beat the hosts in the final.

She doesn’t need a lot of space on the pitch to splurge on talent, but if she’s given it, Linda hits the ground running while carrying the ball with an ease that makes you want to play. It seems that this young woman has been in top-level soccer for a long time, but the reality is that she started professionally three years ago.

The talent of this Colombian is innate, she has fun with the ball and makes her rivals look bad when she dribbles past one and another opponent on the field until she scores. In her 45 games as a professional she has scored 19 goals.

The first dribbles

Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegría was born in Santiago de Cali, in the southwest of Colombia, but her entire life has been spent in Villa Gorgona, a small town in the department of Valle del Cauca.

It is not known if she chose football or the other way around. She knew from a very young age that her path would be on a court next to ten other players. Caicedo, unlike other girls her age, asked for soccer boots and balls from her parents, Mauro and Herlinda, who did not hesitate to support her from the beginning.

“At the age of five, she entered pre-kindergarten at school and there she was the one who imposed when they went out for recess. He played everywhere and at school they saw that talent,” said Mr. Caicedo in an interview with Noticias Caracol.





Real Juanchito FC was the first club that opened its doors to Linda, a club where only men played. She didn’t mind that she had to play only with children; in fact, she attributes and appreciates many of her qualities to that period of formation.

Time passed and the streets that saw Linda grow up were too small for the enormous talent that she already showed facing men. It was then that at the age of ten she joined her first women’s club: Palmiran Generations. A group from the municipality of Palmira, through which great Colombian representatives have passed.

His move to Club Atlas CP, a before and after

The Pineda brothers, Dubán and Carolina, founders of Club Atlas CP, would radically change Linda Caicedo’s soccer history. She was received at the age of 11 and from there this young woman would begin to shine in national amateur tournaments.

He joined the Valle Selection, from his region, in the children’s and youth categories. She was a champion and a scorer since she put on the shirt to represent her department.

#LeagueFinals Today on the main field of the Pan-American unit the final of the Departmental Championship of the Women’s Junior League was held. Champion: Atlas Cp

Runner-up: Sports Teens

Less expired fence: Atlas Cp

Scorer: Linda Caicedo Atlas Cp The best catches 📸 pic.twitter.com/GzaAugCkYV – Vallecaucan Soccer League (@lifutbolvalle) June 22, 2019



Without television or much press until then, those who watched her knew that in Colombia there was a player who sooner or later would make a splash for her dribbles, goals and joy on the pitch.

But it was precisely in 2019 that, thanks to the alliance made by Atlas CP with the América de Cali club, a historic Colombian soccer team, several amateur players would have the opportunity to debut in the Professional Women’s League of this country, inaugurated in 2017.

Carolina Pineda, founder of Atlas CP, as well as a businesswoman and experienced midfielder for the Colombian National Team, was a member of América and decided to propose to Marcela Gómez, president of the women’s team, that she give this talented young woman the opportunity. Although she was only 14 years old, Carolina believed that Linda was already ready for the professional sphere.

A dream debut in professional football

Who with 14 years would have the coldness to enter the field of play in his first game and score a goal after having made a Maradonian play? The answer is clear: Linda Caicedo.

On July 15, 2019 and with the number 15 shirt on her back, Linda would debut in her country’s Women’s League at minute 74 to finish a match against Cortuluá. Moments were enough for the daughter of Herlinda and Mauro to show her magic on the court and put her team to win after a characteristic play of the cracks in this sport.

“Seeing Linda play is seeing Neymar play in a feminine version. He has the ability to sprint over sprint and that’s something that very few people in football have.”, expressed Carolina Pineda, just after the debut of the Colombian.

From then on, the goal was open for Caicedo, who did not tire of scoring and providing exquisite plays to the fans and supporters of the scarlet team.. The Colombian would end up being the top scorer in the league in 2019, with seven goals in seven games played including the final, as she would be champion in her first appearance as a professional. She also scored the title goal for América de Cali. Everything to order.

Difficult moments in his career and arrival at Deportivo Cali

The crack that came from being champion and scorer at only 14 years old and who stole the looks and praise of her teammates, coaches and rivals, would know shortly after the national title that by regulation of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) no could be in the Women’s Copa Libertadores.

Conmebol, as part of its policy of not exploiting children, had within its regulations the prohibition of participation in the women’s continental tournament to soccer players under 16 years of age.

Looking ahead to 2020, Linda changed the air in a transfer that gave a lot to talk about in the city of Cali. The striker went from América de Cali to Deportivo Cali, her historic rival.

Caicedo signed a three-year contract with the sugar squad and began to experience his first matches in the Colombian National Team.

The first year for her in Cali was not the best because, although she scored three goals in the seven games played, the team did not reach the final of the local championship. Her first title under her new shield came in 2021, when she lifted the Women’s League for the second time and, in addition, with the ticket to participate in her first Copa Libertadores in which she scored four goals. Cali did not advance to the quarterfinals in the continental competition.

In 2022, Linda again played in a final of the Colombian Women’s League. This time she faced her previous team: América de Cali. The Diablas Rojas embittered the lead and left her without her second crown, although Linda scored a goal in the final.

His prominence with the Colombian National Team

Linda Caicedo played this past July in her native country the Copa América Femenina. Colombia fell short of glory, but lost in the final in Bucaramanga to mighty Brazil, the eight-time champion.

Linda Caicedo was awarded as the best player in the Women’s Copa América, played in Colombia, in which her country finished as runner-up. Bucaramanga, Colombia, July 30, 2022. © Fernando Vergara / AP

Caicedo, however, raised the award for best player in that tournament. An achievement that adds to other feats of a soccer player of just 17 years: scorer of the Colombian Women’s League in 2019, 12 goals scored during this year and top scorer of the Colombian National Teams in the World Cups. Two goals with the Colombian National Team; with the U-20, 2 goals; With the U-17, she has scored 4 goals, one of them, against Tanzania, in the quarterfinal tie that the coffee makers won on October 22.

His smile is a sign of his football, a happy and colorful football, full of dribbles and daring movements to elude rivals. Linda Caicedo today is not a promise of the sport, she is a reality.