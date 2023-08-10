Linda Caicedo, star of Real Madrid: this is what the new shirt looks like

Linda Caicedo She is a figure of the Colombian National Team in the Women’s World Cup and is getting ready to play the quarterfinals against England this Saturday. Meanwhile, the soccer player is the protagonist in the presentation of the new men’s and women’s Real Madrid clothing.

The club reported that the Real Madrid third kit for the 2023-24 season is already on sale. It is black in color and the yellow details stand out, such as the shield and the adidas logo.

On the shirt, the charcoal tone is also present in the three stripes on the shoulders. Its design is elegant but sporty, making it a versatile, sober and elegant garment.

pretty, protagonist

The Colombian Linda Caicedo is the protagonist in the advertising for the merengue team, Linda appears in the new black outfit, even alongside the stars of the men’s team.

“In the third kit, style and innovation come together in equal parts. Light, functional and with HEAT.RDY technology, it guarantees freedom of movement for athletes but also fits in with the latest trends in urban fashion,” explains the club.

This shirt is already on sale at official Real Madrid and adidas stores and online at shop.realmadrid.com and adidas.com.

