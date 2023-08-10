Thursday, August 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo, star of Real Madrid: this is what the new shirt looks like

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo, star of Real Madrid: this is what the new shirt looks like

Close


Close

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo.

Linda Caicedo.

The Colombian star is getting ready to play the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

Linda Caicedo She is a figure of the Colombian National Team in the Women’s World Cup and is getting ready to play the quarterfinals against England this Saturday. Meanwhile, the soccer player is the protagonist in the presentation of the new men’s and women’s Real Madrid clothing.

See also  Linda Caicedo excites Colombia: see her great goal vs. Germany in the Women's World Cup

The club reported that the Real Madrid third kit for the 2023-24 season is already on sale. It is black in color and the yellow details stand out, such as the shield and the adidas logo.

On the shirt, the charcoal tone is also present in the three stripes on the shoulders. Its design is elegant but sporty, making it a versatile, sober and elegant garment.

pretty, protagonist

The Colombian Linda Caicedo is the protagonist in the advertising for the merengue team, Linda appears in the new black outfit, even alongside the stars of the men’s team.

“In the third kit, style and innovation come together in equal parts. Light, functional and with HEAT.RDY technology, it guarantees freedom of movement for athletes but also fits in with the latest trends in urban fashion,” explains the club.

This shirt is already on sale at official Real Madrid and adidas stores and online at shop.realmadrid.com and adidas.com.

See also  F1, the High Court of London confirms the sanctions against Mazepin

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Linda #Caicedo #star #Real #Madrid #shirt

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result