Linda Caicedo, Real Madrid player.
Linda Caicedo, Real Madrid player.
The Colombian player stood out in a Spanish league match.
The Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo He contributed to Real Madrid’s impressive victory against Real Sociedad, 7-1, in the Spanish league.
Madrid was a steamroller and gave its rival no respite to achieve another victory in the Spanish championship.
Linda Caicedo started and although she did not score a goal, she stood out with the assist of the third goal, the 3-0 partial.
The Colombian threw a long pass into the void for her teammate Athenea del Castillo that she defined.
Linda performed for 58 minutes and was replaced by her partner Feller.
Real Madrid is second with 18 points, 3 points behind the leader Barcelona.
GREAT GOAL from Real Madrid.
A spectacular assistance from Linda Caicedo and Athenea Del Castillo defines after a luxury hitch.🇨🇴🤝🇪🇦 pic.twitter.com/3FdgZxcttI
— Mundo Pelota (@mundopelotanet) November 10, 2023
SPORTS
OF
