Saturday, August 12, 2023
Linda Caicedo speaks to Colombia in a crying video: “We left in a very sad way”

August 12, 2023
Linda Caicedo speaks to Colombia in a crying video: "We left in a very sad way"

An unforgettable Women’s World Cup: Colombia was great!Colombia in the Women’s World Cup.

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo expresses the reasons behind her pain and thanks the country for its support.

Linda Caicedo always puts her chest up. The talented player of the Colombian National Team, a figure of the historic participation in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, she broke down in tears after this Saturday’s 1-2 defeat against England. Even so, In the midst of her pain, she decided to speak to Colombia and thank her for the support.

Linda, through tears, speaks to Colombia

Linda Caicedo cries
Photo:

DSPORTS Screenshots

“I just feel sadness. I feel that at the final I have many World Cups left, It hurts because of my companions, who may already be on their way out. For Caro (Arias), who is my corduroy, my friend, let her go out like this today…” Caicedo declared in an emotional video.

(Colombia made history! They closed their incredible Women’s World Cup after losing vs. England).

“Today we say goodbye to this beautiful World Cup. Just thank the Colombianss. Unfortunately today we are not given, we left in a very sad way, but we must continue, but we must continue, assimilate it and raise our heads, “he added, in a chat with ‘Directv Sports’.

“I have no words, I do not assimilate it,” he concluded.

The country thanks its warriors

After the historic presentation of Colombia, social networks have been filled with messages of support for the players.

In the midst of the natural disappointment of defeat, the general feeling is one of pride.

The country vibrates for its warriors.

