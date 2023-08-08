Linda Caicedostar of the Colombian national team and Real Madrid player, said Tuesday that they made “history” with the qualification to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, a “very important step” in the aspiration to become finalists.

Linda Caicedo excites Colombia

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo, figures from Colombia.

“I’m very happy, the team wanted this. Today we’re making history, but we don’t just want to reach the quarterfinals, it’s a very important step. That Colombians celebrate, it was worth the early morning, we did not fail them“, Caicedo told journalists after the 1-0 victory over Jamaica.

The 18-year-old forward emphasized that she and her teammates set foot in Oceania “psyched up” to play seven games, noting that “we came here to reach the final, and we took a step with a lot of humility, a lot of joy.”

Caicedo said that he tried to repeat the goal that he scored against Germany in the group stage, but “unfortunately he went over the top”, and now he is looking at Saturday’s match with England in the quarterfinals, an instance that for first time Colombia arrives. “It remains to recover and think about England, a difficult rival, a world power. Days are coming to analyze it well. I know we can hurt him, it’s hard but not impossible, the team really wants to reach the final and I know we can do it“Caicedo said.

(Also: Catalina Usme breaks down in tears: heartfelt tears of the Colombian figure in the World Cup).

The Real Madrid player praised the debut of her teammate Ana María Guzmán, the other 18-year-old youth with whom she played with Colombia in the U20 World Cup in Costa Rica and the U17 World Cup in India, where they also made history by playing in the final before Spain.

“Mona (Guzmán) really has an incredible future. We had the opportunity to play in the U17 World Cup, today she had to face Manuela’s (Vanegas) match for the yellows, and I feel that she did very well, she made the assist (of the goal) and an excellent game”, commented the star of the coffee makers.

☀☕ “We came here to reach the final. The team wants to reach the final and I know we can do it”, Linda Caicedo, player of the Colombian Women’s National Team#FirstTouch pic.twitter.com/qa58JrAyCx — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) August 8, 2023

More news

EFE