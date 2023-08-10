It’s not easy getting up at 3:00 am and leading a zombie life all day just for a football game. That is understood from Australia and is appreciated with the heart.

The matches of the Colombian Women’s National Team They are played at a very unusual time, considering the 15-hour time difference that exists with the country and that forces many to affect their daily schedules to send the best energy to their team from a distance.

The first to understand and appreciate it is none other than the star of the team, Linda Caicedo: “An early morning that I feel is worth it, Colombians must be very happy just like us. Also thank the people who came here, he has been the number 12 player that we often need “he said after the victory against Jamaica, which secured the place in the quarterfinals.

“Wherever we go we feel at home, in Sydney and here, as if we were in Cali, it makes us very happy,” she added, excited to see how the stands in Perth and Melbourne were painted yellow.

They know that from a distance many people got up early and will continue to get up early to accompany them and they don’t have enough words to explain their gratitude and that of the group in Australian territory.

That and the way the stadium roars every time she touches the ball is a dream that she needs to control: “I try to enjoy it, more than playing for the public I remember my childhood, when I played in the neighborhood. Obviously I thank you for all that support for me and my colleagues, we feel it very close, from the heart”, he affirmed.

Linda understands that her figure catches the spotlight, that her name is an obligatory question in the international press, that she needs to learn to live in that role of world star. The good thing is that having experienced so many things at just 18 years of age and having even beaten cancer, give him strength for whatever comes: “God gives me one more opportunity, day by day I try to take advantage of it, in a second it can go away life and I am a clear example of that, what I have experienced is impressive but with humility and joy to continue facing this World Cup”, he added.

Four of the seven games that he came to play have already gone. And knowing that her country supports her here in Australia and from a distance is the boost she needs: “Every time we are a little closer to that beautiful cup that we long for, difficult but not impossible, I dream of it,” she concluded.

JENNY GAMEZ

special envoy Australia

@Jennygameza

More sports news