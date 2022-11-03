Friday, November 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo, shot and finalists for Best Player in the World

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Linda Caycedo

Linda Caicedo.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Linda Caicedo.

The player lives a spectacular 2022 for her performances with the National Team.

Linda Caycedo continue with your splendid 2022. He has just come from the U-17 World Cup, where he was a great figure for the Colombian National Team in obtaining the subtitle, and he is going for more.

See also  Colombia National Team: President Iván Duque analyzes the qualifiers for Qatar

Linda continues scoring to be awarded as the Best Footballer of the year of the Global Soccer Awards.

to continue voting

The Colombian player was already included among the 10 finalists who continue to opt for the award.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

She competes with the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, the winner of the Ballon d’Or 2022; the British Lucy Broze and Beth Mead, the Brazilian Debinha, the Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, the Australian Sam Kerr, the American Catarina Macario and the Argentine, Yamila Rodríguez.

Fans can continue to vote for Linda on the official page of the Global Soccer Awards, until next November 11, when these votes close. In addition to the votes, a specialized jury will also be deliberating.

Linda was a figure in the Colombian National Team, the sub-10 and the sub-17.

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Linda #Caicedo #shot #finalists #Player #World

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended