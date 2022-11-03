Linda Caicedo, shot and finalists for Best Player in the World

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo.
Colombian Football Federation
Linda Caicedo.
The player lives a spectacular 2022 for her performances with the National Team.
November 03, 2022, 05:27 PM
Linda Caycedo continue with your splendid 2022. He has just come from the U-17 World Cup, where he was a great figure for the Colombian National Team in obtaining the subtitle, and he is going for more.
Linda continues scoring to be awarded as the Best Footballer of the year of the Global Soccer Awards.
The Colombian player was already included among the 10 finalists who continue to opt for the award.
She competes with the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, the winner of the Ballon d’Or 2022; the British Lucy Broze and Beth Mead, the Brazilian Debinha, the Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, the Australian Sam Kerr, the American Catarina Macario and the Argentine, Yamila Rodríguez.
Fans can continue to vote for Linda on the official page of the Global Soccer Awards, until next November 11, when these votes close. In addition to the votes, a specialized jury will also be deliberating.
Linda was a figure in the Colombian National Team, the sub-10 and the sub-17.
SPORTS
November 03, 2022, 05:27 PM



