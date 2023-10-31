Linda Caicedo wanted to be the first Colombian in history to receive the Ballon d’Or. However, her aspirations were diluted this Monday at the gala held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, where the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí won the award.

To the 18-year-old soccer player He looked very elegant at the Ballon d’Or award ceremony and she was very close to winning the award that France Football magazine grants to the best player in the world: she finished in the top 10 of the list made by the prestigious magazine. Linda Caicedo is considered the ninth best player in the world.

Linda Caicedo reveals her experience in the Ballon d’Or

"It is an unforgettable experience, since I was a child I dreamed of it and in the final seeing so many players on television and having them so close will be an emotion that cannot be explained"

After being at the gala that brings together the best soccer players in the world, Linda Caicedo gave her impressions about the Ballon d’Or gala and expressed that it is another dream that she fulfills.

“It is an unforgettable experience, since I was a child I dreamed of it and in the final seeing so many players on television and having them so close will be an emotion that cannot be explained,” she initially indicated.

The Colombian soccer player pointed out that the goal is to one day be able to win the long-awaited Ballon d’Or, but to make the dream come true you first have to work hard.

“It has been a very nice season with the club, the National Team. As a player, you always hope to be recognized. Those of us who come back hope to be able to win the Ballon d’Or, we have to work hard and continue enjoying this“, stated the player through the social networks of Real Madrid women.

In addition, the white club celebrated the historic place achieved by its Colombian star, who is only 18 years old, but is already part of the great events in the football world.

Ballon d’Or classification

1. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, 25 years old)

2. Sam Kerr (Australia, 30 years old)

3. Salma Paralluelo (Spain, 19 years old)

4. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden, 29 years old)

5. Mary Earps (England, 30 years old)

6. Olga Carmona (Spain, 23 years old)

7. Alexandra Popp (Germany, 32 years old)

8. Patricia Guijarro (Spain, 25 years old)

9. Linda Caicedo (Colombia, 18 years old)

10. Rachel Dally (England, 31 years old)

