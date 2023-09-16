Saturday, September 16, 2023
Linda Caicedo shines for Real Madrid: exquisite assist after 37 seconds, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo

Linda gave her first assist of the season in Spain

Linda gave her first assist of the season in Spain

The Colombian player started the duel between Valencia and Real Madrid.

Linda Caicedo started her participation in the Spanish Women’s League on the right foot. Assist 37 seconds into the game so that his team, Real Madrid, starts winning their visit to Valencia.

(It may be of interest to you: Linda Caicedo dazzles in Real Madrid training with a tremendous goal, video).

The 18-year-old player started as a starter in the match on the second day of the Spanish Women’s League. The first day could not be carried out due to a protest by the players in Iberian lands.

It didn’t take long for Linda to shine and she was key for Real Madrid to take the lead against Valencia. The Colombian overflowed on the left wing, entered the area and assisted Athenea del Castillo, who only had to push her under the goal to score the partial 1-0 in favor of the ‘merengues’, at 37 seconds on the clock.

(We tell you: Millonarios, with Gamero firm, begins a points marathon to qualify).

In the second half and with Linda Caicedo on the field, Real Madrid managed to extend their lead against Valencia thanks to the score by Naomie Feller, who took advantage of a rebound and made the score 2-0.

In the end, Real Madrid managed to win by two goals against Valencia on the second round of the Spanish Women’s League, where Linda Caicedo was the protagonist and earned one of the best ratings.

Rating of Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo

The Colombian received a 7.7 rating.

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

