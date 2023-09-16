Linda Caicedo shines for Real Madrid: exquisite assist after 37 seconds, video

Linda Caicedo started her participation in the Spanish Women’s League on the right foot. Assist 37 seconds into the game so that his team, Real Madrid, starts winning their visit to Valencia.

The 18-year-old player started as a starter in the match on the second day of the Spanish Women’s League. The first day could not be carried out due to a protest by the players in Iberian lands.

It didn’t take long for Linda to shine and she was key for Real Madrid to take the lead against Valencia. The Colombian overflowed on the left wing, entered the area and assisted Athenea del Castillo, who only had to push her under the goal to score the partial 1-0 in favor of the ‘merengues’, at 37 seconds on the clock.

⚽️ Athenea del Castillo scores the first goal of the League F season after a great play by Linda Caicedo who provided the assist pic.twitter.com/6bBRP4vQfA — Real Madrid Women 🤍 (@madridfeminfo) September 15, 2023

In the second half and with Linda Caicedo on the field, Real Madrid managed to extend their lead against Valencia thanks to the score by Naomie Feller, who took advantage of a rebound and made the score 2-0.

In the end, Real Madrid managed to win by two goals against Valencia on the second round of the Spanish Women’s League, where Linda Caicedo was the protagonist and earned one of the best ratings.

Rating of Linda Caicedo

The Colombian received a 7.7 rating.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

