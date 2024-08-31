In a tournament where many of the participants are just beginning to find their place in football, Linda Caicedo, at just 19 years old, has already made giant strides to establish herself. She is, on paper, the star of the U-20 Women’s World Cup and is looking forward to winning it.

The second best player on the planet in 2023, according to the vote carried out by Fifa for The Best award, He still has the image of a couple of years ago in India, when, with the silver medal hanging on his chest, he was not satisfied. Now he has the opportunity at home.

“I think it’s a different feeling, you’re at home, you’re surrounded by your people, your family is close by; the nerves are a bit more, but we’re ready to let go and let everything flow in the tournament,” Linda said in an interview published on the FIFA website.

Linda does her part to take Colombia to the top: “The goal of the tournament is to give 100 percent to be able to serve the team, to take advantage of all the experience I have gained during this time. The goal is unique: to be world champions. We are at home, we have to take advantage of the advantage of our people and that is the clear objective.” he added.

Real Madrid’s permission for Linda Caicedo to play in the World Cup

Real Madrid has given Linda permission to say goodbye to the youth world championships, hopefully at the top.

“This is the last one in my category that I can play in. It was very important in my country. I love being here. I really enjoy my culture, the people, the food… It’s really a blessing that I’m here. I have to take advantage of it because in the end I didn’t know if I was going to be able to be here. The team was always attentive, so I feel that I have to respond with my experience, football and goals,” he said.

“Unity is our strength. When you have such talented players… the unity that this team has is impressive, how we care for each other. We are a group of friends, we are having fun at every training session, we are waiting for the day to arrive so we can enjoy it and bring out all our potential,” insisted Linda, to explain what are the virtues of this team to fight for the crown.

Linda continues to live her passion to the fullest. “For me, football means life, it’s what moves me every day, it’s what motivates me to train, to work hard, for me I’m very lucky to be here, to have this gift, so I try to take advantage of the years I have left and try to give my best and respect it because football is also respect, life and passion,” she concluded.

