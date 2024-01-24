Linda Caicedo was present this Wednesday in the starting lineup of Real Madrid against Chelsea, in the Champions League.



The Colombian set off the alarm after a tackle she suffered in the first part of the match. Linda overflowed through the right zone, entered the area and, reaching the goal, fell, injuring his right ankle.



Linda writhed on the grass and waved her hand for medical help. After receiving it, the player, in tears, continued in the game.

However, later she was seen limping and showing signs of pain. Linda was therefore replaced for the second part.

The official medical report is awaited on the health of the Colombian player who had recently recovered from an injury.

Linda had just suffered an injury to the ligaments in her right ankle, in a match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Linda Caicedo had a great 2023, shining with the Colombian National Team in all its categories. The player stood out in the Senior World Cup in which she scored the best goal of the championship, against Germany.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

