Linda Caicedo: see the play that left her injured in a match with Real Madrid

Linda Caicedo’s injury.
DAZN Screenshots
Linda Caicedo’s injury.
The Colombian jewel had every intention of scoring, but this clash dashed their hopes.
Linda Caicedo was injured. The Colombian National Team player suffered a crash this Saturday in the match that Real Madrid lost 0-1 against Tenerife, on date 22 of the Iberdrola League.
Although until now the seriousness of the condition that Caicedo would have suffered is unknown, the concern is explained in the inconsolable crying that the player starred in after leaving the court.
Here, the video of the exact moment of Linda Caicedo’s injury.
Timing of Linda’s injury
Around minute 30 of the commitment, in the middle of an offensive by her team, the Colombian reached the edge of the rival’s large area in search of the ball. There, a clash with the Venezuelan defender Verónica Herrera left her lying on the ground.
Apparently, according to the signs of pain, the blow would have been at the height of the lower back.
Caicedo immediately requested medical assistance. And amid the applause of the Madrid public, she withdrew to be treated.
Counted seconds later, he returned to the court to try to continue. However, her pain forced her to leave the game around minute 34. Her crying said it all.
