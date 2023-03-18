Sunday, March 19, 2023
Linda Caicedo: see the play that left her injured in a match with Real Madrid

March 18, 2023
Linda Caicedo: see the play that left her injured in a match with Real Madrid


Linda Caicedo's injury

Linda Caicedo’s injury.

Photo:

DAZN Screenshots

Linda Caicedo’s injury.

The Colombian jewel had every intention of scoring, but this clash dashed their hopes.

Linda Caicedo was injured. The Colombian National Team player suffered a crash this Saturday in the match that Real Madrid lost 0-1 against Tenerife, on date 22 of the Iberdrola League.

Although until now the seriousness of the condition that Caicedo would have suffered is unknown, the concern is explained in the inconsolable crying that the player starred in after leaving the court.

Here, the video of the exact moment of Linda Caicedo’s injury.

(Do not stop reading: Linda Caicedo: heartbreaking cry sets off alarms after injury with Madrid).

Timing of Linda’s injury

Colombian forward Linda Caicedo was injured.

Photo:

Daniel Villar / Kronos Agency

Around minute 30 of the commitment, in the middle of an offensive by her team, the Colombian reached the edge of the rival’s large area in search of the ball. There, a clash with the Venezuelan defender Verónica Herrera left her lying on the ground.

Apparently, according to the signs of pain, the blow would have been at the height of the lower back.

Caicedo immediately requested medical assistance. And amid the applause of the Madrid public, she withdrew to be treated.

Counted seconds later, he returned to the court to try to continue. However, her pain forced her to leave the game around minute 34. Her crying said it all.

SPORTS

More news

Recommended

