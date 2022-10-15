Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Linda Caycedo

Linda Caycedo

He was the great figure of the match.

Colombia Women won 2-0 in their second outing against their similar Chinain the game of U-17 World Cup female, this Saturday in India

See also  Pioli breaks the Spalletti taboo: "But Inter remain the favorite for the Scudetto"

Linda Caycedo was the great figure, after scoring the two goals with which those led by Carlos Paniagua They achieved an important victory.

(Colombia, great victory over China in the Women’s U-17 World Cup)
(Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action)

Caicedo scored nine minutes into the first half and 23 minutes into the same stage, goals that gave the Colombian squad peace of mind. The player spoke after the game.

excellent definition

The match. “We had to go out to win, against a difficult rival, who had just won. Honor belongs to God and we continue to improve more and more every day”.

These were Caicedo’s goals.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Linda #Caicedo #great #goals #game #Colombia #China #U17 #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The UAE stands in solidarity with Turkey and offers its condolences to the victims of a mine explosion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result