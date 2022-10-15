Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caycedo
Linda Caycedo
He was the great figure of the match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 15, 2022, 08:37 AM
Colombia Women won 2-0 in their second outing against their similar Chinain the game of U-17 World Cup female, this Saturday in India
Linda Caycedo was the great figure, after scoring the two goals with which those led by Carlos Paniagua They achieved an important victory.
(Colombia, great victory over China in the Women’s U-17 World Cup)
(Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action)
Caicedo scored nine minutes into the first half and 23 minutes into the same stage, goals that gave the Colombian squad peace of mind. The player spoke after the game.
excellent definition
The match. “We had to go out to win, against a difficult rival, who had just won. Honor belongs to God and we continue to improve more and more every day”.
These were Caicedo’s goals.
FUNDAMENTAL VICTORY!
🇮🇳 – With this double by the immense Linda Caicedo, the Colombian National Team beat China 2-0 in their second match at the U-17 Soccer WORLD CUP♀️.
Close to qualifying.
Next opponent? Mexico.
When? Tuesday.pic.twitter.com/4VUNizYK8Z
– Óscar David Ríos Gil🚲🌎 (@Orios8) October 15, 2022

