Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup

Colombia Women won 2-0 in their second outing against their similar Chinain the game of U-17 World Cup female, this Saturday in India

Linda Caycedo was the great figure, after scoring the two goals with which those led by Carlos Paniagua They achieved an important victory.

(Colombia, great victory over China in the Women’s U-17 World Cup)

(Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action)

Caicedo scored nine minutes into the first half and 23 minutes into the same stage, goals that gave the Colombian squad peace of mind. The player spoke after the game.

excellent definition

The match. “We had to go out to win, against a difficult rival, who had just won. Honor belongs to God and we continue to improve more and more every day”.

These were Caicedo’s goals.