The Colombian forward Linda Caicedo contributed to the victory of the Real Madrid, 0-5, on the Real Betis, in the Spanish women's soccer tournament.

Caicedo was one of the figures of the Madrid team, who crushed his rival in the 90 minutes of the match.

Key goal

The Colombian scored in the 70th minute of the match and made it 3-0, a score that sank Betis' chances of winning.

They also scored for the Madrid club Athenea of ​​the castle, Sandie Toletti, Caroline Moller and Freja Aloffson.



Real Madrid, with the victory, reached 30 points and is in third place, nine points behind the leader, the Barcelona.

Caicedo is nominated for the award 'The Best' of Fifa for best player of the year. The 18-year-old attacker is the first Colombian to be nominated for this award.

The Caleña, who commanded the Colombia selection In her best participation in a World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals of the championship in New Zealand and Australia, she competes for the award against two champion players with Spain: Aitana Bonmatí and Jenni Hermoso.

