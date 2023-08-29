Linda Caicedo scored the best goal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup for Fifa! Video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo
Linda Caicedo
The goal of the Colombian figure was chosen in a vote carried out by Fifa.
The goal that Linda Caicedo scored for Germany in the group stage was chosen by vote as the best goal of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023.
“Linda Caicedo’s impressive goal in the group stage against Germany has been voted the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™,” the statement said.
“After scooping the ball just inside the box, the teenage sensation plowed his way between two German defenders with a perfect kibble. Then, in one fluid motion, he fired a shot into the top right corner of Merle Frohm’s goal to give Colombia the advantage”, was the description of Fifa.
“The Hyundai Goal of the Tournament winner was determined by a fan poll, with Caicedo’s effort beating Panamanian star Martha Cox’s sublime free kick against France by just 0.5 percent of the vote,” the statement added. .
Seems like a whole nation voted for this goal! 🤩
Linda Caicedo’s stroke of genius is your Hyundai Goal Of The Tournament! 🇨🇴#HyundaiGOTT2023
—FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 29, 2023
