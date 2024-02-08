With the goals of Ludmila da Silva and Eva Navarro, Atlético de Madrid for women qualified for the semifinals of the Copa de la Reina after defeating Real Madrid 2-1. that took another step towards inconsequentiality in a season that seems destined to end without titles.

The white team was facing a key duel in a season in which the Queen's Cup was their only option to win a trophy. Eliminated in the Champions League in a resounding way (one point out of a possible eighteen in the group stage) and very far from the untouchable Barcelona in the League, the team led by Alberto Toril had to cling to the Cup float at any price.

They faced their executioner in last season's final. Atlético de Madrid, who did not play the Colombian Leicy Santos in this game, defended the title they won against Real Madrid in Butarque from the penalty shootout. Also for the red and white team, the Cup became a juicy prize while in the League they aspire to fight to enter the Champions League positions.

Without Tere Abelleira, with muscle discomfort, and with Olga Carmona on the starting bench also with some physical problem, Real Madrid lost two important personnel in the operation of its machinery.

But Atlético de Madrid, oblivious to all of Real Madrid's problems, had a great game. That was the reality. The players led by Manolo Cano almost always gave a feeling of superiority and control over their rival, which only worried Lola Gallardo in specific attacks.

The red and white team began its carousel of opportunities with a shot by Boe Risa that Misa saved with ease. Caicedo and Athenea responded, forcing Lola Gallardo to work hard. They would not do it again in the entire first half, because Atlético, for 25 minutes, managed the duel as they pleased.

And it was Ludmila who took the lead after taking advantage of a great play on the right wing by Ajibade. The Nigerian player overtook Kathellen with overwhelming speed and served the ball to her teammate, who beat Misa with a forceful shot from close range.

Real Madrid went to the locker room with bad feelings. Defeat could be smelled and, although two minutes after the restart they equalized through Linda Caicedo, who took advantage of a regular start by Lola Gallardo to increase the score to 1-1, her reaction came to nothing.

And the white joy barely lasted seven minutes, which is how long it took Eva Navarro to beat Misa again. A magnificent shot by the red-and-white attacker against the post of Real Madrid's goal was enough to tip the balance.

Then, the Toril team went for the tie. He introduced Bruun, Raso and Carmona on the field for Athenea, Feller and Svava and Real Madrid achieved a little more push. As a result of his need, he touched the scoreboard with a shot by Moller from the penalty spot that was one step away from tying the tie.

And there wasn't much more, because Atlético held on well and qualified for the semifinals with justice. They will continue fighting for a title that Real Madrid will no longer be able to seek, and if there are no surprises in the League, they will be left with an empty showcase this season.

Another Colombian in the semifinals, and with a great goal: Manuela Vanegas

Another Colombian will be in the semifinals of the Queen's Cup: it is Manuela Vanegas, who also contributed with a great goal to Real Sociedad's 1-2 victory against Levante. This was his annotation.

