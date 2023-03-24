Linda Caicedo has generated a sensation with his arrival at Real Madrid in Spain. Her great 2022 allowed her to be signed by the Spanish club where she is already beginning to leave her mark as a great figure.

Linda premiered in style in Madrid. She has already played, she has already scored a goal, she has already stood out, she has also been injured. A blow suffered in the recent Madrid game took her off the field in tears in the game against Tenerife.

Now, it is expected to see if it manages to be ready for this Saturday’s game against Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Linda Caicedo does not stop making news in Spain, now because of a recognition she received this Friday.

Caicedo has been chosen at NXGN Nine 2023, a classification of the best young promises of the elite of women’s football.

This was reported by Real Madrid himself on his Twitter account.

This award is given by GOAL magazine and rewards the best young soccer players on the male and female soccer scene.



In the nomination, Linda appeared alongside soccer players such as the Brazilian Aline Gomes, the Japanese Aoba Fujino, the Dutch Wieke Kaptein, the German Franziska Kett, the Spanish Vicky López, the Cameroonian Monique Ngock, among others.

Linda has already been elected Queen of America, in the traditional survey of journalists carried out by the Uruguayan newspaper ‘El País’. And she did it with authority, since she obtained more than triple the votes of the second best.

The magazine rewards 9 different players born on or after January 1, 2004. Now, in the men’s division, Gaby (Barcelona), Arda Guler (Fenerbahçe), Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad), Endrick (Palmeiras) and Endrick (Palmeiras) were chosen. , Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Romeo Lavia (Southampton), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich) and Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain).

