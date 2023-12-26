Linda Caicedo She has had a special year, full of praise and recognition, being the most outstanding Colombian player at the international level of the season.

His achievements with the Colombian National Team, his performances, his goals and dribbles, generate great admiration in the world.

This year, in addition, he has shone with Real Madrid, a club he joined when he came of age. The team was recently eliminated from the Women's Champions League and that is the only mole in the season for the Colombian, who has just returned after suffering an injury.

Linda is already nominated for the award The Best of the Fifa which will reward the best in 2023 in world football. Now, he has another recognition.

The Colombian was among the best in the world in the ranking prepared annually by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

Linda occupies fifth position, being the only South American in the top 10. Her score was 35 points.

“Linda Caicedo, Colombia's 2022 IFFHS World Junior Best Player, finished in 5th place behind Jennifer Hermoso,” the report says.

Top 5

1. Aitana Bonmati (Spain) 202 points

2. Salma Paralluelo (Spain) 64

3. Samantha Kerr (Australia) 59

4. Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) 45

5. Linda Caicedo (Colombia). 35

The Colombian player is one of the three finalists for The Best award, which chooses the best in women's soccer.

He will fight alongside Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca) and Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona) for the award that will be presented at the January 15 gala to be held in London.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

