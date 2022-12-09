Linda Caicedo receives a new distinction for her brilliant season

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo.
Colombian Soccer Federation.
Linda Caicedo.
The Federation of Football History and Statistics highlighted the campaign in 2022.
December 08, 2022, 10:23 PM
the year of Linda Caicedo it has been brilliant. The young Colombian player, just 17 years old, participated in all the categories of the National Team and she shone in all of them.
The Deportivo Cali player was distinguished as the best player in the women’s Copa América, in which the Colombia selection He qualified for the Senior World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
After gaining access to the second round of the U-20 World Cup, Linda and the U-17 team had a brilliant World Cup: the team reached the final, in which they lost 1-0 against Spain, and the team captain received the Silver Ball, as the second best player in the tournament, and the Bronze Boot as the third highest scorer.
Linda had already won the public vote for the Globe Soccer award and now, the Colombian receives a new distinction.
The Federation of History and Statistics highlighted Linda
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) A couple of weeks ago, she nominated Caicedo for the Best Player of 2022 award. Linda and the Brazilian Debinha were the only South American representatives.
This Thursday, the IFFHS reported that the Spanish Alexia Putellas, winner of the Ballon d’Or, repeats the award, while Linda was recognized as the best young player of the year. In the ranking, the Colombian attacker who played in the final of the Under 17 World Cup in India was installed sixth along with Alex Morgan.
“After Hanna Bennison last year, the IFFHS crowned Colombian Linda Caicedo in 2022 as the IFFHS Best Youth Women’s World Player (U20). She had a fantastic 2022 at just 17 years old (Copa América, U20 World Cup, World Sub 17), to win the ranking ahead of the German Jule Brand and the Spanish Salma Paralluelo”, highlighted the organization on its social networks.
SPORTS
With Soccerred
