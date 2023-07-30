The women’s Colombian National Team set an entire country to vibrate with their Historic victory against the German national team 2-1 on the second date of group H of the World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

The team led by nelson abbey ratified his great moment against the ‘almighty’ Germany and cut a 28-year streak without losing a match in a group stage of the women’s world cup.

After a closed and tactical first half, the magic of Linda Caicedo he appeared in the second 45 minutes of the match. It only took a few seconds for the forward of the Colombian National Team to waste all the talent that he has among his booties.

Around minute 52, Linda got up early for the German defense and caught a rebound in the area, controlled the ball, hid it, He showed one of his best moves passing the ball from foot to foot, and took a powerful right hand to hang the round at an angle to open the scoring at the Sydney stadium, making it 1-0 for Colombia.

The yellow tide exploded in the stands of the Allianz Stadium before the exquisite goal of the player, who managed to ‘break’ her rival’s waist to score one of the best goals so far in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The “icing on the cake” of the magical night of Linda Caicedo came after the victory of the tricolor against the Teutons, the organization chose the Colombian player as the MVP of the match.

She is a diamond, she is special and she is our player

In addition, the 18-year-old woman from Cali only praise rains down on him after her two matches in the tournament with the tricolor jersey, she has scored two goals and has won the best player of the match award in both games.

And it is that if great level has dazzled locals and strangers. He Women’s Real Madridcurrent forward club, surrendered to praise for the outstanding performance in the world cup. The ‘merengue’ group showed the pride they feel in having the Colombian pearl through their social networks.

“Linda Caicedo So far in the World Cup: 2 games, 2 wins, 2 MVPs, 2 goals. He is only 18 years old and is being of the highlight in the tournament most important in the world. She is a diamond, she is special and she is our player, ”Real Madrid published in one of his stories.

Real Madrid is proud of Linda Caicedo Photo: Instagram: Real Madrid female

