The season of big tournaments in the world of football begins. On June 14, the Euro Cup began and this June 20, the Copa América will begin in which Colombia will seek its second championship in history. However, the country is also awaiting an important tournament: the Under 20 Women’s World Cup.

Colombia will host this international event for the first time and will have 24 teams present. The inauguration will be next August 31 and will run until September 22 in Cali, Bogotá and Medellín.

The National Team has been leaving good feelings and has great references such as Gabriela Rodriguez and the now player of Real Madrid, Linda Caicedo. The youth jewel of world football would be a great reinforcement for the world event but, according to his statements, his presence in the tournament would now be in doubt.

The doubt of his participation in the World Cup



During the launch of a solidarity initiative, he spoke to the media by answering several things about his present and future in football. In an interview with Caracol Radio, the soccer player referred to her arrival at real Madrid and how he has been adapting to that level of competition. “Coming to a team as big as Real Madrid generates a lot of things, but it has really been my first international outing, so I have felt quite good, the people, in terms of adaptation we are going little by little,” he declared.

Also, he was asked about the World Cup that will be held in Colombia. Given this, the soccer player expressed her willingness and desire to be present at the event.. “Let’s hope so, I really want it, it would be the last in my category, in my country, the first World Cup to be experienced here. “I imagine it’s going to be crazy.”

However, he assured that the decision was not his alone but that several elements had to move in order to represent his country in the World Cup. “I hope to be here, it doesn’t depend on me 100%, but I have every willingness, the desire to be with my team and my people, enjoying this World Cup.”

Linda mentioned that Real Madrid and the Federation They have the last word to define whether or not they will face the rivals from group A starting next August 31 in Bogotá.

Colombia’s path in the U20 World Cup

In the absence of confirmation from Linda Caicedo about her participation with the tricolor in this category, the team already knows its first rivals in the first phase of the tournament. Colombia, as host of the tournament, occupies first position in group A and shares a group with Australia, Cameroon and Mexico.

The National Team has its first match against Australia on August 31 and will be played in El Campín in Bogotá after the opening of the tournament. Then, they will face Cameroon on September 3 and will close with Mexico on September 6 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.