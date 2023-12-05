Linda Caicedo full of pride Colombia and gains renown in international football thanks to his innate talent. The 18-year-old woman from Cali won the award ‘Golden Girl’ as the best U-21 soccer player in the world.

Linda joins the plenary session held by Real Madrid in the prestigious award organized by the Italian newspaper Tuttosportsince the Englishman Jude Bellingham was the man of the night in the same category and took the ‘Golden Boy’.

Linda Caicedo in Real Madrid vs. match Chelsea.

The Colombian, born in 2005, She is the first South American player to win the coveted award. However, he was unable to attend the gala to collect the distinction due to an injury.

Linda, who has been out for more than three weeks at Real Madrid, was injured in the Spanish classic against Barcelona, after colliding with rival goalkeeper Cata Coll, Linda’s ankle was pressed between the grass and the goalkeeper’s leg and she had to be replaced due to the severe pain.

Days later, Real Madrid indicated that the ankle ligaments were affected after medical examinations, which did not detect any serious break.

Valeria Castro reacts to Linda’s award

Valeria Castro, Linda Caicedo’s girlfriend, did not miss the Colombian’s achievement and went on social media to congratulate her on what she is achieving in international soccer.

“What Pride! The Golden Girl from Colombia”, were the words of the footballer’s young partner in an Instagram story.

Photo: Instagram: Valeria Herrera

Linda Caicedo is grateful for being chosen as the best player of her age

The National Team forward spoke in a video published on the Spanish team’s social networks and thanked Colombia, her family and Real Madrid for the support received.

“Take advantage to thank everyone who believed in me. To Real Madrid because in the final without them all this would not have been possible, of course to the Colombian National Team, which has been a nice process (…) To my family and my partner (Valeria Herrera) who have been attentive throughout this process and have also helped me to continue growing individually and collectively.”

Emilio Butragueño praises Linda Caicedo

In Linda’s place, there was the Real Madrid legend, Emilio Butragueño, who showered the Valle del Cauca native with praise for her award and her great performance in the Colombian women’s national team and in the merengue club.

“It is a pleasure to be here and congratulations on this football festival. I want to congratulate Linda, who represents the values ​​of Real Madrid and what we want the women’s team to represent”: stated Buitragueño.

And I add: “She is an extraordinary playerShe is showing it in Madrid and in the World Cup, for us she is a fundamental player, we trust her a lot for the future and for the present. “We want to grow as a team every season and contribute to the growth of women’s football around the world.”

Linda Caicedo playing with Real Madrid.

