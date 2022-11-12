At only 17 years old, Linda Caicedo became the great figure and star of Colombian women’s soccer. The signing of him in the National Team contributed to the team becoming runner-up in the Under 17 World Cup.

As it was expected, international clubs realized this and now ‘offers are raining’ on him to play, the only thing that stops her is age. This was stated by the technical director Carlos Paniagua in an interview with ‘Win Sports’.

“She is a very intelligent player, you see when she goes to a press conference how she expresses herself. She is always down to earth and she is humble, ”said Paniagua.

And he added: “I told him to meet with his family and to think well about his future because they call him from everywhere.”

In fact, Some time ago there was a growing rumor about a possible transfer to Barcelona in Spaina team that would wait for Caicedo to turn 18.

However, in the interview, Paniagua confirmed the rumors: “They called her from the United States for the MLS, from Barcelona in Spain and now more offers are going to rain down on her for the best player nominations.”

Finally, he said: “I hope the representative advises her well because she is the most important player we have right now.”

So, according to the technical director, Linda Caicedo’s future is most likely to be in an international team.

☀☕”Linda is a very intelligent player, down to earth and humble. I only told her to think about her future because now she is called from everywhere” Carlos Paniagua, DT Sel. Colombia Women’s Sub-17.#FINALTORNEOxWIN pic.twitter.com/uRGOIrzMrc — WinSportsTV (@WinSportsTV) November 11, 2022

