Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Linda Caicedo opens her new look and returns to take on the role of a figure at Real Madrid

June 14, 2023
Linda Caicedo opens her new look and returns to take on the role of a figure at Real Madrid


Linda Caicedo made a goal pass, but lost her first final at Real Madrid | Time

The club once again highlighted the Colombian at a key moment in the run-up to the new season.

Linda Caicedo gains more and more space at Real Madrid, club that she joined at the beginning of this year and where she is preparing to start a new season, with the goal of achieving the first women’s title in the team’s history.

Already Real Madrid, with Linda on the field, was close to getting its first crown: reached the final of the Copa de la Reina, but in the end they were defeated by Atlético de Madrid, in which was the also Colombian Leicy Santos.

Real Madrid presented its new shirt: Linda, protagonist

The merengue club had a special day this Wednesday: it announced one of its biggest bets of the season, the Englishman Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund.

In addition, Real Madrid presented its new clothing this Wednesday, a white shirt with black and gold details, with a round neck, which replaces the one from last year, which had purple lines.

In that presentation, Linda Caicedo was the protagonist and the club revealed images of the Colombian with the new shirt:

The player herself revealed more images of the new clothing on her Instagram account, not only the competition uniform, but also the presentation clothing.

Linda Caicedo shows the new Real Madrid uniform on her instagram account.

Linda will join the Colombian Women’s National Team on June 19, to play the second of the two friendlies that the team will play against Panama, in preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

SPORTS

More sports news

