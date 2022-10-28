The possible passage of the Colombian soccer player Linda Caycedo to the Barcelona from Spain begins to take shape, according to the latest press information in Europe, known this Thursday, while the player is getting ready for the final of the U-17 World Cup with the Colombian National Team, this Sunday, against Spain.

Although the rumor has been going on for a long time, since when Linda played the Copa América with the senior team, it gained strength after the journalist Fabrizio Romano, an expert in transfer information and who is usually correct in his news, said that there is already an agreement between the Deportivo Cali, the player’s current club, and the Spanish team.

“Linda Caicedo to FC Barcelona, ​​here we go! Agreement between Deportivo Cali and Barcelona, ​​contract until June 2027,” Romano said on his Twitter account. In addition, she added details of the operation: “Transfer cost of € 2M, doctor scheduled for next week in Cali.”

If this information is confirmed, for now unofficial, it would be the most important transfer of a Colombian soccer player, to a top-level club.

Linda Caicedo has had a spectacular 2022, being a Colombian figure in the Copa América for seniors, achieving the runner-up position, but she was also in the U-20 team that played in the Fifa World Cup in Costa Rica, in which the team reached to the second phase and was eliminated by Brazil.

And, as if that were not enough, he is now the star of the U-17 World Cup, in which he has 4 goals. In addition, she is nominated for soccer player of the year in the Globe Soccer Awards.

