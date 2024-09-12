Linda Caicedo was once again the star of the Colombian U-20 women’s team, but Sinthia Cabezas and Luisa Agudelo also shone to beat South Korea and get the team into the quarterfinals of the World Cup, awaiting France or the Netherlands. This is the individual analysis of Colombia’s performance:

Luisa Agudelo: With two important saves, one in the first half and one in the second, she made her presence felt and continues to keep a clean sheet. She is increasingly more confident and mature, despite being only 17 years old. Seven points.

Colombian women's team in World Cup quarterfinals Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga. THE TIME

Liz Osorio: The change of position was difficult for him in the first half, but he settled in and performed well. Six points.

Cristina Motta: solid as a center back covering the absence of Yunaira López. Seven points.

Mary Jose Alvarez: always firm and sure to stop rivals. Seven points.

Sinthia Cabezas: with a very high level, he invented a great assist for Linda Caicedo’s goal. Eight points.

Gabriela Rodriguez: She helped a lot with the attack, but she is still struggling to score. She missed a very clear chance in the second half. Six points.

Juana Ortegon: He is everywhere. The axis of the team in the middle. Seven points.

Natalia Hernandez: another one who quickly found her way back into the game. Sure in her delivery. Seven points.

Yesica Munoz: He fought the entire match, he sacrificed himself to go and come. Seven points.

Linda Caicedo: the great figure. He moved everywhere, he lacked a bit of association at the beginning, but then he understood the game and unblocked it with a great goal. Eight points.

AMDEP6959. CALI (COLOMBIA), 09/11/2024.- Linda Caicedo (right) of Colombia celebrates a goal with Gabriela Rodríguez this Wednesday, in a round of 16 match of the U-20 Women's World Cup between the national teams of Colombia and South Korea at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Photo:EFE

Karla Torres: He lacked a bit of definition, but he also posed a lot of danger. Six points.

Maithé López: She came on for Gabriela Rodríguez (minute 74). She quickly got into the swing of things and missed the second goal. No rating.

Ledys Calvo: She made her World Cup debut after just two minutes on the pitch, replacing Nathalia Hernández. No rating.

Linda Caicedo’s numbers in the match against South Korea

Linda Caicedo's numbers in the match against South Korea Photo:Sofascore

