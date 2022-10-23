Sunday, October 23, 2022
Linda Caicedo: official medical part about her injury is known, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
0


Linda Caycedo

Linda Caicedo.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Linda Caicedo.

The match that Colombia beat Tanzania in the Women’s U-17 World Cup came out.

Linda Caycedo left the field at the start of the second half of the match that the Colombia U-17 women’s team They beat Tanzania 3-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals in India.

Caicedo, three minutes before, complained of a blow to his left foot, after disputing a ball with a rival.

The Colombian striker limped off and the coach, Carlos Paniaguagave him the order to leave the field as a precaution.

problem in a finger

Once the team’s medical department took on the task of analyzing Caicedo’s physical condition.

This Sunday, TIME learned that the scorer has no bone involvement in the limb.

It was learned that he had the same blow as last time. It’s on one of his fingers, but it’s nothing serious, that’s why he left the field.

Linda Caicedo did not have any X-rays taken, after the blow to a finger that had a previous injury, but that will not prevent her from playing the World Cup semifinal against Nigeria on Wednesday.

Sports

