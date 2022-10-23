Linda Caicedo: official medical part about her injury is known, video

Linda Caycedo left the field at the start of the second half of the match that the Colombia U-17 women’s team They beat Tanzania 3-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals in India.

Caicedo, three minutes before, complained of a blow to his left foot, after disputing a ball with a rival.

(Millionaires: the reasons why the classification is in suspense)

(Incredible: goalkeeper takes over from Lionel Messi and blows up the nets, video)

The Colombian striker limped off and the coach, Carlos Paniaguagave him the order to leave the field as a precaution.

problem in a finger

Once the team’s medical department took on the task of analyzing Caicedo’s physical condition.

This Sunday, TIME learned that the scorer has no bone involvement in the limb.

It was learned that he had the same blow as last time. It’s on one of his fingers, but it’s nothing serious, that’s why he left the field.

Linda Caicedo did not have any X-rays taken, after the blow to a finger that had a previous injury, but that will not prevent her from playing the World Cup semifinal against Nigeria on Wednesday.

(Colombia U-17 will have a prize, Federation says it was misunderstood)

(Impressive lightning strikes El Campín and generates fear before Santa Fe vs. Cali)

Sports