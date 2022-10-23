Linda Caicedo: official medical part about her injury is known, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo.
Colombian Football Federation
Linda Caicedo.
The match that Colombia beat Tanzania in the Women’s U-17 World Cup came out.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 23, 2022, 09:41 AM
Linda Caycedo left the field at the start of the second half of the match that the Colombia U-17 women’s team They beat Tanzania 3-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals in India.
Caicedo, three minutes before, complained of a blow to his left foot, after disputing a ball with a rival.
(Millionaires: the reasons why the classification is in suspense)
(Incredible: goalkeeper takes over from Lionel Messi and blows up the nets, video)
The Colombian striker limped off and the coach, Carlos Paniaguagave him the order to leave the field as a precaution.
problem in a finger
Once the team’s medical department took on the task of analyzing Caicedo’s physical condition.
This Sunday, TIME learned that the scorer has no bone involvement in the limb.
It was learned that he had the same blow as last time. It’s on one of his fingers, but it’s nothing serious, that’s why he left the field.
Linda Caicedo did not have any X-rays taken, after the blow to a finger that had a previous injury, but that will not prevent her from playing the World Cup semifinal against Nigeria on Wednesday.
(Colombia U-17 will have a prize, Federation says it was misunderstood)
(Impressive lightning strikes El Campín and generates fear before Santa Fe vs. Cali)
Sports
October 23, 2022, 09:41 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #official #medical #part #injury #video
Leave a Reply