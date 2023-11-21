Linda Caicedo does not stop delivering good news in women’s football and after having achieved the prize ‘Goldel Girl 2023’for being the best soccer player under 21 years of age, now, the Colombian star appeared in the nominated to receive the Globe Soccer Awards as the best soccer player of the year.

The Globe Soccer Awards revealed the list of 20 players who are the favorites to win this important award and in this edition number 14they integrated the player from the Colombian women’s national team, along with the winner of the Ballon d’Or, Aitana Bonmatí, who is the favorite.

🏆 #GlobeSoccer Awards 2023 nominees for BEST WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR are: Bonmatí, Bright, Caicedo, Carmona, Daly, Debinha, Diani, Earps, González, Guijarro, Hasegawa, Ilestedt, Kerr, Leon, Oshoala, Paralluelo, Popp, Renard, Rolfo, and Stanway. pic.twitter.com/hzJHh81HvP — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) November 21, 2023

Likewise, the rest of the nominees are made up of the soccer players Millie Bright, Olga Carmona, Rachel Daly, Debinha, Kadidiatou Diani, Mary Earps, Esther González, Patricia Guijarro, Yui Hasegawa, Amanda Ilestedt, Sam Kerr, Mapi Leon, Asisat Oshoala, Salma Paralluelo, Alexandra Popp, Wendie Renard, Fridolina Rolfo, and Georgia Stanway.

The awards gala It will take place on January 19, 2024 in Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai and there, the Colombian will seek to surprise.

Madrid, November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino against Chelsea for the Champions League Photo: Alejandro Matías / Kronos

​How to vote for Linda Caicedo at the Globe Soccer Awards?



The organization of the Globe Security Awards enabled its official page so that football fans around the world can choose who should be shortlisted for 11 of the 16 main categories, until December 7, 2023.

To give your vote to Linda Caicedo, you must enter the women’s soccer tab and there you will find the name of the Colombian to give her your vote.

