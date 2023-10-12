Colombian Linda Caicedo continues to build a brilliant career. She was already runner-up in the U-17 World Cup, played in the U-20 and Senior World Cups, was runner-up in the Women’s Copa América and now displays her talent at Real Madrid.

At just 18 years old, Linda was already nominated for The Best award, from Fifa, for best player of the year, and for Puskas, with the best goal of the season. She and she now she receives a new nomination.

Linda and the Spanish Salma Paralluelo and Vicky López, from Barcelona, ​​appear on the list of 10 nominees for the Golden Girl which rewards the best female soccer player under 21 years of age in the European leagues.

Barcelona is the club that contributes the most female players in this edition of the award organized by the newspaper ‘Tuttosport’, with up to four candidates, thanks to the presence of Esmee Brugts and Giulia Dragoni.

Caicedo, for her part, is the only Real Madrid player, which brings a total of five players from the Spanish league, the one that provides the most representatives ahead of the Premier, with two candidates; from the French, with two others; and the Italian, with one.

On December 4, the award will be presented to one of the ten nominees.

During the gala presentation of the list, great representatives of Italian football participated, such as the Italian Giuseppe Marotta and the Greek Lina Soukoulou, executive directors of Inter and Roma, respectively; as well as the Croatian Romeo Jozak, director of the ‘Future Falcons’ program, a project of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation that seeks to develop young Saudi talent.

With Efe

