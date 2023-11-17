The story of Linda Caicedo is that of a warrior: champion in her country at just 15 years old, cancer survivor and now one of the most promising soccer players in the world.

The Colombian has won the 2023 Golden Girl award, which recognizes the best soccer players on the planet under 21 years of age, and it was all thanks to a dream last year.

He participated in the World Cups in all categories, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in history in the last Senior World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and he was a finalist in the India Under-17 competition and has been collecting awards non-stop, even though he is barely 18 years old.

Caicedo comes from being the second best player in the world of awards ‘Globe Soccer Award’ 2022, best player in the Copa América Femenina that year, silver ball as second best soccer player in the U-17 World Cup and bronze medal for being the third scorer in that competition.

Linda Caicedo in Real Madrid vs. match Chelsea.

In that idyllic year she was also chosen as the best under-20 soccer player and part of the South American ideal eleven, according to the IFFHS.

All of these merits allowed her to sign her first international contract, with none other than Real Madrid, after having been crowned champion in her country with América (2019) and with Deportivo Cali (2020-2022).

Last August 29 received the award for the best goal of the Women’s World Cup, awarded by FIFA. “After collecting the ball just inside the area, the teenage sensation weaved his way between two German defenders with a perfect croquette. Then, in one fluid movement, he launched a shot that sailed into the top right corner of Merle Frohm’s goal. to give Colombia the advantage,” said the entity about the jewel that was aimed against Germany.

Madrid, November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino against Chelsea for the Champions League

Furthermore, in October she was chosen as the ninth best player in the world at the Ballon d’Or gala. The future that Linda has, at 18 years old, promises to be one of the most outstanding athletes in the history of Colombia.

