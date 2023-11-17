Linda Caicedo She continues to captivate locals and strangers, her performances and performance with the Colombian women’s national team and Real Madrid jerseys have led her to be chosen one of the best soccer players in the world.

And this Friday Linda once again confirmed that she is ready to fight for great things in the world of football, she was chosen as the ‘Goldel Girlthe best Under-21 player on the planet.​

The 18-year-old Colombian forward was selected by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport as the greatest promise in the world of football, a prize that she disputed with players older than her.

Second achievement for Linda Caicedo in less than a month, in October came ninth in the Ballon d’Or gala, entering the top-10 of the best soccer players on the planet.

Linda Caicedo next to Lionel Messi, winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or. Photo: Instagram: Linda Caicedo

Bellingham and Bonmatí win the newspaper’s highest award

English Jude Bellingham Real Madrid player, was awarded this Friday by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport with the ‘Golden Boy’an award given to the greatest talent under 21 years of age, while the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí, a Barcelona player, expanded her record with the recognition of players over 21 years of age, known as ‘Golden Woman’.

Bellingham was elected with 485 points out of a maximum of 500, 97% of the votes. Identical percentage obtained by Mbappé when he was elected ‘Golden Boy’ in 2017, but in his edition there were 30 journalists who voted and in this one 50.

The newspaper ‘Turrosport’ paid attention to the new Real Madrid star, whom it compared to the Dutch Max Verstappen, Formula 1 driver for the Red Bull team.

“That’s why Jude Bellingham, 13 goals in his first 13 games with the ‘white shirt’, is the ‘king of kings’ of the Golden Boy. Stratospherically galactic. The Verstappen of the most talented Under 21s that exist,” writes the Italian newspaper .

“Even the number 5 of the Madrid fans, the “number” of a certain Zidane, has made a place for himself as the Dutch driver in the Formula 1 World Cup classification: he is only 200 points ahead of the German Musiala of Bayern , slightly comparable to the 266 that the Red Bull standard-bearer boasts over his most “immediate” pursuer,” he adds.

Aitana Bonmatí is elected the best player in the world in 2023.

Aitana Bonmatí received the highest recognition from the Italian newspaper in the category for those over 21 years of age. The midfielder, world champion with Spain, in which she was named best player, received the ‘Golden Ball’ few weeks ago.

In this same category, it was the Norwegian Erling Haalandplayer of the Manchester City the one who received the male prize, the ‘Golden Man’. The Spanish Lamine Yamal, of Barcelona, ​​who was awarded as the ‘Golden Boy The Youngest’.

Furthermore, the Italian Giorgio Scalvini, Atalanta player, was chosen as the best Italian under-21 player.

