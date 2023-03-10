Friday, March 10, 2023
Linda Caicedo makes history! See her first goal with Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo makes history! See her first goal with Real Madrid


Linda Caicedo debuts with Real Madrid (ADJUSTED)

Linda Caicedo debuts with Real Madrid.

Photo:

DAZN Screenshot

Linda Caicedo debuts with Real Madrid.

The Colombian jewel did not need to play a full match to do her thing.

Linda Caicedo scored her first goal for Real Madrid on Thursday. The Colombian jewel, who started as a substitute in the match valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa de la Reina between her team and Villareal, scored the goal on minute 10 of extra time that is giving the merengue team the pass to the ‘Final Four’ of the tournament.

Linda Caicedo has already signed the contract with Real Madrid.

Photo:

Instagram: @realmadridfem

