Linda Caicedo makes history! See her first goal with Real Madrid

Linda Caicedo debuts with Real Madrid.
DAZN Screenshot
Linda Caicedo debuts with Real Madrid.
The Colombian jewel did not need to play a full match to do her thing.
Linda Caicedo scored her first goal for Real Madrid on Thursday. The Colombian jewel, who started as a substitute in the match valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa de la Reina between her team and Villareal, scored the goal on minute 10 of extra time that is giving the merengue team the pass to the ‘Final Four’ of the tournament.
Linda’s goal
