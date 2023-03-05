At minute 74, and after a long wait, finally the Colombian Linda Caicedo jumped onto the field of play dressed in the Real Madrid uniform. She entered when her team was already winning by a landslide, against Alhama, on the 20th date of women’s football in Spain. Madrid had a crushing 5-1 victory and Linda had the long-awaited debut of hers. Even, he almost scored his first goal.

Linda Caicedo’s debut

Photo: Instagram: @realmadridfem

Linda did not need even a week of training to debut in the Spanish league. On Friday she was included in the squad list for this match, and this Saturday she was waiting on the bench for coach Alberto Toril to decide to send her to the field of the José Kubala stadium in Murcia, which was filled with about 2,000 people to see to Madrid.

Linda had little time, but enough to demonstrate some brushstrokes of her talent. When he had barely been on the field for a minute, he was close to shouting his first goal dressed in white. Linda received a pass from Nahikari García, she was left facing the goal, with a right profile, she settled in, but her shot came out uncomfortable, without force. Linda hit the grass, lamenting that she couldn’t make such a big break. She didn’t back down. She began to circulate through the center of the field, to ask for the ball, to be noticed. She then received a deep pass, this time from the right sector, and opted to look for a teammate with a pass to the center of the area. The play ended in a corner kick.

The rest of the game, the Colombian was active. At minute 86 she invented a wall, starting from behind, advanced with a great panorama and took a mid-distance shot that went wide. It was another warning from Linda to fill herself with confidence. And it seemed so, because she was gaining prominence, she even created the play for the fifth goal, which was somewhat against Alhama. In this score, Linda opened the ball to the left so that a cross came into the area and the home team’s own goal. So Linda went to celebrate with her classmates, all in a circle and hugging each other.

Real Madrid gave a sample of its superiority. Although she does not yet have enormous prestige in the women’s team, she had no problem beating her rival on duty. The goals were from Weir, Maite Oroz, Athenea del Castillo, Esther González, the goal against Alhama. With that, the merengue team reached 55 points, chasing the leader Barcelona, ​​who has 57, and who plays this Sunday against Villarreal.

