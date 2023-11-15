You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian’s first match in the competition.
Real Madrid and Chelsea They starred in one of the most attractive matches of the 2023/24 Women’s Champions League and began their journey with an intense 2-2 draw at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, in group D.
Linda Caicedo started with Real Madrid and ended up playing the 89 minutes, being replaced by Hayley Raso, achieving a good performance against the English team, although she could not get on the scoreboard, but she did try to unbalance on the left side and generate several options of danger to your equipment.
The Spanish opened the scoring with Olga Carmonabut Chelsea began the comeback operation, achieving the tie through Niam Charlesbefore going to break.
In the second half, the English team went all out and made the game difficult for Real Madrid, who suffered pressure from their rival. In fact, the Australian Sam Kerr She was in charge of making it 1-2 for Chelsea and it seemed that they were going to take the three points, but the Spanish did not give up.
In the 78th minute, Olga Carmona scored a double after scoring a penalty to make it 2-2, although Chelsea did everything possible to take the victory.
In the end, Real Madrid ended up obtaining a golden point at the start of the Women’s Champions League.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
