Saturday, May 6, 2023
Linda Caicedo leads the way: watch her assist at Real Madrid vs. Seville

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo leads the way: watch her assist at Real Madrid vs. Seville


close

Linda Caicedo - Real Madrid

Linda Caicedo, in action with Real Madrid.

Photo:

ALEJANDRO MATÃAS/KRONOS AGENCY

Linda Caicedo, in action with Real Madrid.

The jewel of the Colombian National Team left everything on a silver platter to her partner.

Linda Caicedo continues to shine in Spain. Although it did not start well in the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, for the sentenced Women’s League, the jewel of the Colombian National Team provided the first assist of the game.

His pass opened the way to the partial triumph of the meringues.

Linda Caicedo: assistance at Real Madrid

Linda Caicedo celebrates her goal.

Photo:

ALEJANDRO MATÍAS / KRONOS AGENCY

Caicedo had a couple of imprecise shots at the start of the game. Then, after minute 20, she came to present physical discomfort that made her withdraw for a few seconds from the commitment.

Then Linda re-entered the game. And she did it to assist Olga Carmona, in the 29th minute.His pass: the key to the goal with which Real Madrid partially won 1-0.

More news

SPORTS

