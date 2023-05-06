Linda Caicedo leads the way: watch her assist at Real Madrid vs. Seville

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo, in action with Real Madrid.
ALEJANDRO MATÃAS/KRONOS AGENCY
Linda Caicedo, in action with Real Madrid.
The jewel of the Colombian National Team left everything on a silver platter to her partner.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Linda Caicedo continues to shine in Spain. Although it did not start well in the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, for the sentenced Women’s League, the jewel of the Colombian National Team provided the first assist of the game.
His pass opened the way to the partial triumph of the meringues.
Linda Caicedo: assistance at Real Madrid
Caicedo had a couple of imprecise shots at the start of the game. Then, after minute 20, she came to present physical discomfort that made her withdraw for a few seconds from the commitment.
Then Linda re-entered the game. And she did it to assist Olga Carmona, in the 29th minute.His pass: the key to the goal with which Real Madrid partially won 1-0.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #leads #watch #assist #Real #Madrid #Seville
Leave a Reply