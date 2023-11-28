Linda Caicedo is injured at Real Madrid, but that has not been an impediment to continue being distinguished for her good performance both in the merengue club and in the Colombia women’s team and after winning the prize’Goldel Girlthe 18-year-old star has received a new nomination.

Now, Caicedo was nominated for the award Goal 50which rewards the best player of the 2023 season.

Linda Caicedo in Real Madrid vs. match Chelsea.

“Linda Caicedo, one of the Rising stars of the last 12 monthshas wasted no time in becoming an influential player at Real Madrid, and her goal in extra time against Villarreal was crucial in helping the ‘merengues’ reach the final of the Queen’s Cup for the first time”, mentioned the organization on its web portal.

It should be mentioned that Linda Caicedo a few weeks ago was also one of those chosen for the Globe Soccer AwardAnd added to this in Goal 50, the Colombian reached a total of seven nominations so far in 2023, in addition, she has already achieved the top 9 of the Ballon d’Or.

Madrid, November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino against Chelsea for the Champions League

How to vote for Linda Caicedo?

The organization arranged on its website (goal.com) so that fans can vote for their favorite players and there, they will be able to choose Linda Caicedo as the best player.

