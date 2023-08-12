Colombia said goodbye to the Women’s World Cup this Saturday after suffering a comeback from the current European champions and one of the favorites for the title, England, who surpassed the great goal from Leicy Santos (44′) with goals from Lauren Hemp (45’+7′) and Alessia Russo (63′) to eliminate the coffee makers in the quarterfinals.

(Linda Caicedo speaks to Colombia in a crying video: ‘We left in a very sad way’).

Colombia, turned into the revelation of the tournament, wanted to continue surprising the world and enlarge its history in the World Cup against the great English power and for this Nelson Abadía lined up his gala eleven with the presence of the defense Manuela Vanegas, who did not participate in the round of 16 due to card accumulation. But England showed their favoritism and made their category clear.

In the middle of the elimination of Colombia, Linda Caicedo, the young figure of the team, could not have her best game. And, after her heartfelt tears, came an emotional letter from Valeria Herrera, her girlfriend.

The love letter from Linda Caicedo’s girlfriend

Photo: DSPORTS Screenshots

Through her social networks, the young Valeria Herrera shared the emotional message for her partner.

Full of pride, as has always been shown, Herrera shared a photo of Linda Caicedo.

Next to the image, he noted first: “A being full of light, love, happiness and humility”.

Then, a beautiful message of love: “This is just the beginning. That smile will continue to shine and illuminate every stadium. You are brilliant and this is just beginning, what pride to be able to say that you are part of my lifethere is still a lot to learn and to give,” said Herrera.

“It’s you!”, closed.

(Colombian team receives a millionaire prize for its historic 2023 Women’s World Cup).

The unconditionality of Caicedo and his girlfriend

More news

SPORTS