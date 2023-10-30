Linda Caicedo had the dream of being the first Colombian in history to receive the Ballon d’Or. However, his aspirations were diluted this Monday at the gala held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.

The 18-year-old soccer player He arrived very elegant at the Ballon d’Or award ceremony and she came very close to winning the award that France Football magazine grants to the best player in the world.

However, Linda Caicedo in the top 10 of the list made by the prestigious magazine: The Colombian is the ninth best player in the world.

Through their social networks, the Real Madrid women’s team celebrated the historic place achieved by its star, who is only 18 years old, but is already part of the great events in the football world.

