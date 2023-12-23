Linda Caicedo never stops surprising. She is barely 18 years old, but in 2023 she took giant leaps towards her consecration and, hand in hand with her, that of Colombian women's soccer, which has her as a reference not only for her present, but for her future. .

The year began with great news: her arrival at Real Madrid, one of the most prestigious brands in world football, which trusts in her to grow and recover the ground that FC Barcelona has already gained in the women's branch. He has already played his first final, that of the Queen's Cup, which he lost against Leicy Santos' Atlético de Madrid.

The great Colombian generation, that of the 'powerful girls', saw in it an enormous leap in quality and thus, the team achieved, in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the best performance of the Colombian senior women's team in a Cup. of the World, reaching the quarterfinals.

Linda gave an important hand, especially in the first phase of the tournament, scoring goals in the first two games, against South Korea and Germany. The latter was selected as the best of the World Cup.

“After picking up the ball just inside the area, the teenage sensation forced her way between two German defenders with a perfect croquette. Then, with one fluid movement, he launched a shot that went into the top right corner of Merle Frohm's goal to give Colombia the lead,” was Fifa's description.

The goal also put Linda on the initial list of nominees for the Puskas award, which is given to the best goal of the year in Fifa voting, but, in the end, she was not in the final shortlist.

Finalist for The Best, Linda's best achievement of the year

The goal is not there, but Linda, on the other hand, did manage to get on the list of three finalists for The Best award, which the entity that manages world soccer gives to the best player of the year. It is not easy for her, because her rivals for the prize are two world champions with Spain, Aitana Bonmatí and Jenni Hermoso. But the fact of already being on the final list, something that no Colombian player had ever achieved, is already quite a merit. The gala will be on January 15, in London.

These are the finalists in the Best Female Player category at the FIFA awards #TheBest! 🏆🤩 🇪🇸 Aitana Bonmati

🇨🇴 Linda Caicedo

🇪🇸 Jennifer Hermoso Learn more about them: 👀🧵 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 14, 2023

Linda had already been among the ten best players in the world in the voting for the Ballon d'Or, the award given annually by France Football magazine and in which Bonmatí won the biggest prize. “It was an unforgettable experience, since I was a child I dreamed of it and in the final seeing so many players on television and having them so close will be an emotion that cannot be explained,” she said then.

2023 also gave Linda a new award: the Golden Girl award, given by the Italian magazine Tuttosport to highlight the best player in the world under 21 years of age. And there is still much ahead. In 2024, the National Team will seek an Olympic medal. Linda, again, will be the face to show.

SPORTS

More Sports news