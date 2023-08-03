The alarms are on in the Colombian National Team due to the health of its star Linda CaicedoReal Madrid player and who has undergone a series of medical examinations in recent days.

Caicedo was admitted to a hospital in Perth for some medical examinations that set off the alerts, although it was quickly confirmed that it was not an emergency but rather some X-rays at the front of Real Madrid.

Linda Caicedo, at the end of the game against Germany.

the star of the Colombian team She was not present at the last training session in Perth and last week she collapsed in Sydney during a training session before the match with Germany, but her good health allowed her to participate in the game and be one of the protagonists.

In any case, there is no clarity on what is happening to the player. Coach Nelson Abadía commented: “Linda broke down in training and we have always been very careful about our health. What is done with Linda is that she herself knows that she is fine. He had a Holter monitor, an X-ray, and everything went perfectly. It is looking for the tranquility of the player”.

What is Holter?

What has been known from Australia is that one of the tests that Linda Caicedo underwent was known as Holter.

A Holter is a specific monitoring that is done to the patient through a machine that records heart rhythms continuously. It is worn for 24 to 48 hours during normal activity.

These are small patches that stick on the chest. They are connected by wires to a small recording monitor. The patient carries the Holter monitor in a pocket that is worn around the neck or waist. The monitor is battery operated.

The Holter records the electrical activity of the heart. Keep a daily record of the activities you do while you are wearing the monitor and how you feel.

The key to this test is to determine, through the records, if there has been an abnormal heart rhythm in the patient, according to the Medlineplus portal.

