Linda Caicedo gets ready for his debut in the real Madrid women, who thinks about getting their first title in the Spanish Women’s League, in which they have only been competing for three seasons.

The arrival of the Colombian is part of Real Madrid’s hope of finally fighting for the crown of the Spanish League, in which in recent years the other two great clubs in that country have extended their dominance. Atlético de Madrid had just won three consecutive championships (2017, 2018 and 2019) and now Barcelona is the great dominator, winning the tournament in 2020, 2021 and 2022. (You may be interested in: Linda Caicedo: this was her first practice with the Real Madrid, video)

Linda Caicedo, in the Real Madrid trophy room. Photo: Twitter: @RealMadridFem

Linda joins Madrid with the league already underway and with an advance of just over half of the tournament. 16 teams play and 19 games have been played: Barcelona is the leader, with a perfect campaign: 19 wins, 84 goals for and four against.

The white club is second, with 52, the product of 17 wins, a draw (2-2 with Levante led by Mayra Ramírez, who scored a goal that day) and a loss (0-4 against the Catalans, at home). The tournament is in recess and will resume, for Real Madrid, on March 4, when they visit Alhama, penultimate in the standings.

Madrid also continues to compete in the Copa de la Reina, in which they will face Villarreal in the quarterfinals and in which, if they advance, they have a good chance of winning the title, since Barcelona was eliminated in the round of 16. final due to incorrect alignment of the Brazilian striker Geyse Ferreira, who was suspended, in the game against Osasuna, which they had won 0-9.

possible debut

In the last week Linda began her preparation for the premiere. The player put on her white clothes and placed herself under the orders of the coaching staff.

The player has already been registered with the Royal Spanish Federation, so she is enabled to play, as soon as the DT decides.

This Friday, the Colombian appears on the squad list for Saturday’s game.

The player is expected to have her premiere when the Real Madrid faces Alhama at 12:15 pm

The next challenge will be in the Copa de la Reina, against Villarreal, on March 9.

