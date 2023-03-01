Thursday, March 2, 2023
Linda Caicedo: how much do América and Cali receive for their move to Real Madrid?

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2023
in Sports
Linda Caicedo: how much do América and Cali receive for their move to Real Madrid?


Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo.

Linda Caicedo.

The jewel of Colombian soccer is already exciting Spanish fans.

Linda Caicedo He came to the women’s Real Madrid and his signing for the Merengue club has been a constant topic of conversation in Europe and Colombia, because the 18-year-old star is one of the great promises of women’s football.

The economic impact of Caicedo

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

After his official presentation on Friday, February 18, but only until Tuesday the 28th, he was able to carry out his first training session under the orders of his coach, José Alberto Toril.

In fact, Linda Caicedo’s first training session with the women’s Real Madrid set records for the merengue club, as the views of the official pages of the women’s team on Instagram and Twitter broke records, becoming the most viewed content so far.

With this background data, and without knowing the amount that Caicedo will receive monthly in the white team, the economic impact of the player echoed. Among the list of fans, América and Deportivo Cali appear, the teams that Caicedo was in before making the ‘big leap’.

What the fans have not contemplated is that Caicedo did not have a current contract at the time of his move to Madrid. And, unlike men’s soccer, In the women’s, Fifa does not yet contemplate payments for training rights.

In that sense, the two great teams from Cali have not received money for Linda’s passage to the ‘White House’.

More news

SPORTS
*With Soccer

