Linda Caicedo has earned the love and respect of the fans of the Women’s National Team thanks to her enormous talent. The young Real Madrid player arrived this Tuesday (Monday night in Colombia) in Australia to play the World Cup.

Linda will wear the number 18 shirt in a tournament in which the aspiration of those led by Nelson Abadía is to fight for the world crown, in the third Colombian participation.

The former player of América and Deportivo Cali closed a good season with Real Madrid, with whom she finished in second place in the League and reached the final of the Copa de la Reina, which she lost against Atlético de Madrid of her compatriot Leicy Saints.

Before joining the Colombian National Team, Linda took a few days of vacation with her new partner, Valentina Herrera. The two young women were resting in Mexico.

The darts of Linda Caicedo’s ex-girlfriend

However, not everything is joy for Linda. Her ex-girlfriend, Luisa Osorio, has thrown several darts at her in recent days after her breakup. It should be remembered that they were still a couple when she was hired by Real Madrid.

A few days ago, on his TikTok account, Osorio uploaded a series of photos of himself with the following caption: “Photos where I don’t feel ‘Linda’, but I feel myself.”

Now, in a series of Instagram stories, Luisa threw new darts at her ex-partner. She opened a thread of questions and in one of them, they asked her about the cause of her breakup with the Colombian National Team player.

Although Osorio did not directly answer the question, he did post an image of himself with a filter with some deer horns. And he asked: “Do they look good on me?”

For now, Linda is concentrating on the friendlies that the National Team will play against Ireland, on Friday at 5 am in Colombia, and China, on Sunday at 9 pm (11 am on Monday in Australia).

SPORTS

