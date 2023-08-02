Linda Caicedo has even discredited Carlo Ancelotti: praise from the Real Madrid coach

The real Madrid He works these days in the United States, after losing 3-0 against Barcelona on Saturday, with his eyes set on the last game of his American preseason, on Wednesday against Juventus in Orlando.

The team in white beat Milan 3-2 and Manchester United 2-0, before losing in El Clásico, in their participation in the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour. Meanwhile, the coach Carlo Ancelotti He referred to women’s soccer and the World Cup that is played in Australia and New Zealand.

Ancelotti talks about Linda

Before this preparation match, Ancelotti spoke to the press and in the midst of his statements about the preseason, the DT had praiseworthy words for the Colombian Linda Caicedo, figure of the Selection.

“Linda Caicedo is doing very well. We are close to women’s soccer, looking at the Women’s World Cup which is entertaining. Linda has done very wellIt’s one of our players. We have an ongoing relationship with the coach of the Real Madrid women’s team. I think it is a football in expansion. Hopefully the women’s Real Madrid can win the men’s team in the future,” said the coach.

Linda is already one of the figures of the Senior World Cup, due to her performances with the Colombian National Team, and has been highly praised for her game, her goals and her speed.

Since her arrival at Real Madrid, she has also become a world-class player. In the white club she has already had a great performance.

SPORTS

More sports news