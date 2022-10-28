Linda Caicedo has another title in the Women’s U-17 World Cup in her sights

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caycedo
John Paul Wheel. TIME
Linda Caycedo
The Colombian player seeks with her team an unprecedented world championship.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 27, 2022, 10:55 PM
Linda Caicedo has had a spectacular 2022, being a Colombian figure in the Copa América for seniors, achieving the runner-up position, but she was also in the U-20 team that played in the Fifa World Cup in Costa Rica, in which the team reached to the second phase and was eliminated by Brazil. And, as if that were not enough, she is now the star of the U-17 World Cup. In addition, she is nominated for soccer player of the year at the Globe Soccer Awards.
In addition to the possibility of being crowned world champion, an unprecedented event for Colombian soccer, the player who belongs to Deportivo Cali also has an individual title at stake: to be the top scorer in the tournament, which is played in India. On Sunday she will play against Spain, a team that hit her hard in the debut, in which the Europeans won 1-0.
This is the table of scorers of the U-17 World Cup
For now, the Colombian shares the first place in the tournament’s scoring table with the Japanese Momoko Tanikawa. Both have four annotations.
However, the latter is no longer in competition, due to the fact that their selection was left out in the quarterfinals. The only one who could catch up with Linda is Germany’s Loreen Bender, who has three goals and still has the match for third place in the tournament ahead of her, against Nigeria.
Linda is clear that the team comes first. “First the collective: if the individual is given, perfect; right now I’m thinking about the team, about what Colombia wants, which is to be world champion,” he told Vanessa Palacio, from Winnipeg, after the game against Nigeria. Sports.
Linda Caicedo leaves a very powerful message in response to the journalist’s question about the Golden Ball:
“First the collective, if the individual is perfect, right now I’m thinking about the team, what Colombia wants, which is to be world champion.”💜 💜 💜 pic.twitter.com/lbKGw0ehYl
– Cindy Borrero V (@CindyBorreroV) October 26, 2022
SPORTS
More sports news
October 27, 2022, 10:55 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #title #Womens #U17 #World #Cup #sights
Leave a Reply