Linda Caicedo has another title in the Women’s U-17 World Cup in her sights

Linda Caicedo has had a spectacular 2022, being a Colombian figure in the Copa América for seniors, achieving the runner-up position, but she was also in the U-20 team that played in the Fifa World Cup in Costa Rica, in which the team reached to the second phase and was eliminated by Brazil. And, as if that were not enough, she is now the star of the U-17 World Cup. In addition, she is nominated for soccer player of the year at the Globe Soccer Awards.

In addition to the possibility of being crowned world champion, an unprecedented event for Colombian soccer, the player who belongs to Deportivo Cali also has an individual title at stake: to be the top scorer in the tournament, which is played in India. On Sunday she will play against Spain, a team that hit her hard in the debut, in which the Europeans won 1-0.

This is the table of scorers of the U-17 World Cup

For now, the Colombian shares the first place in the tournament’s scoring table with the Japanese Momoko Tanikawa. Both have four annotations.

However, the latter is no longer in competition, due to the fact that their selection was left out in the quarterfinals. The only one who could catch up with Linda is Germany’s Loreen Bender, who has three goals and still has the match for third place in the tournament ahead of her, against Nigeria.

Linda is clear that the team comes first. “First the collective: if the individual is given, perfect; right now I’m thinking about the team, about what Colombia wants, which is to be world champion,” he told Vanessa Palacio, from Winnipeg, after the game against Nigeria. Sports.

Linda Caicedo leaves a very powerful message in response to the journalist’s question about the Golden Ball:

“First the collective, if the individual is perfect, right now I’m thinking about the team, what Colombia wants, which is to be world champion.”💜 💜 💜 pic.twitter.com/lbKGw0ehYl – Cindy Borrero V (@CindyBorreroV) October 26, 2022

