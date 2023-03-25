Linda Caicedo: great news before the women’s classic Barcelona vs. real Madrid

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo
JJ Guillén. efe
Linda Caicedo
The Colombian player was beaten on the last date of the Spanish League.
Linda Caicedo set off the alarm at Real Madrid after a strong blow she received last weekend, in the match against Granadilla Tenerife, on date 22 of the Spanish Women’s League.
The Colombian had to leave the field in minute 38, after receiving a strong challenge from the Venezuelan Verónica Herrera. From her gestures of pain, it was thought that the injury could be significant.
As the days passed, the outlook began to look more and more encouraging: “I spoke to her and fortunately it was just a blow, that’s what they told her,” a source close to the Colombian player told EL TIEMPO.
The match against Tenerife Granadilla was the third he had played with Real Madrid in the League and the second consecutive as a starterafter having appeared among the 11 starters in the classic against Atlético de Madrid.
The good news for Linda Caicedo: she is back
Now, the Colombian receives good news. She is now fully recovered and the Real Madrid coach, Alberto Toril, included her in the squad for the crucial game against Barcelona, leader of the championship.
Toril has had to move his payroll, affected by various injuries. Linda is one of the pieces that he managed to recover to cut ground for Barcelona in the standings.
📋 CALL for the @realmadridfem ⚪️⚪️🆚 @FCBfemeni
✅ KATHELLEN SOUSA returns after her injury
📌 LINDA CAICEDO also enters after retiring in the last game after a hard blow
❌ ROCÍO GÁLVEZ, NAHIKARI, LUCÍA RODRÍGUEZ and LORENA do not enter pic.twitter.com/neWqbgOdy1
– It was Women’s Soccer (@Erafutbolfem) March 24, 2023
As in the men’s championship, Barcelona has a great advantage over the rest of its rivals. He has 66 points in 22 games and Real Madrid, the second, is 10 behind, a margin that increased after the white defeat by 0-1 last date.
SPORTS
More sports news
