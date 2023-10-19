real Madrid played the second leg of the qualifying phase of the women’s Champions League and against the Valerenga from Norway, and managed to win 3-0 (5-1 overall) to get their ticket to the next phase of the competition.

The Colombian Linda Caicedo She was a starter for Real Madrid and played for 68 minutes, being one of the most notable with a great assist on the first goal.

In the 29th minute, Linda Caicedo received a high pass in the area and under pressure from the rival defender, the Colombian lowered the ball and fell, ending up enabling her teammate. Sandie Sandie Toletti, who came from behind to finish, managing to knock down goalkeeper Tompkins.

That goal from the Frenchwoman Toletti helped Real Madrid find the path to victory, although it was in the second half where the meringues showed their superiority.

⚽️ Sandie Toletti takes advantage of the ball that Linda Caicedo drops after a good cross and scores the first goal of the game. The French girl is on a roll 🔥🎥 @Misa_CF pic.twitter.com/Cox1BAnzvk — Real Madrid Women 🤍 (@madridfeminfo) October 18, 2023

When the clock struck the 68th minute, Naomie Feller scored the second goal and the victory was closed by Athenea del Castillo, who scored in the 90+5 minute to seal Real Madrid’s qualification.

It is not yet known who Real Madrid’s next rival will be in the Women’s Champions League, as UEFA will hold the draw this Friday to see what the path forward will be for the meringues.

