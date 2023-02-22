Linda Caicedo He turns 18 of age this Wednesday. And just when she celebrates her 18th birthday, the greatest gift she will receive is an award for her brilliant career, despite her young age: the best player in the women’s Copa América and a benchmark for the Colombian National Team travels today to sign her contract with the Real Madrid, as reported by the newspaper The country From Cali.

Almost in silence, the white team, which is just beginning its journey in women’s football, secured the Colombian jewel and beat Barcelona, ​​the Spanish League champion more than once, which had shown its interest for several months for hiring the former América and Cali player.

“We have located Linda for years now. We know her environment, I know that those responsible for women’s football already have Linda on their list of talents that we would like to have at the club. That requires that there be a negotiation and that there be an agreement between the two parties,” Laporta had told EL TIEMPO in November of last year. But the balance tipped on the white side.

Women’s Real Madrid: a short story

Unlike the men’s team, the one with the most titles in Spain and Europe, the Real Madrid women’s squad is just beginning to write its history and still does not have any official trophy in its cabinets.

The club barely ventured into women’s soccer in mid-2020, when the absorption of Club Deportivo Tacón was completed, an acronym that showed the objectives of that team: Work, Dare, Knowledge, Organization and Notoriety. That club had achieved promotion to the first division in 2019.

By then, other Spanish football greats already had their women’s team highly developed, such as Barcelona, ​​which today is the one that has won the League the most times (seven times, the most recent in 2022) and is the only Spanish club to have won the women’s Champions League, in the 2020-21 season.

Also strong are Athlétic de Bilbao, with five titles, Atlético de Madrid, with four and already with the signings of Colombian players such as Nicole Regnier and Leicy Santos, and Levante, which has won four leagues and also has another benchmark for the women’s Colombian National Team, the attacker Mayra Ramírez.

But since its appearance, Real Madrid has shown ambition to fight for titles: in its first season it finished in second place, behind Barcelona, ​​and in the 2021-22 season it finished in third place. And last season they played in the Champions League for the first time: they eliminated Manchester City in the previous phase, surpassed the group stage and were left out in the quarterfinals, after losing both games against Barcelona.

Linda will meet another South American at Real Madrid, the defender Kathellen Souza, who was part of the Brazilian team that was crowned champion of the Copa América last year in Colombia. And Kenti Robles is also in that club, who is part of the Mexican National Team but who does not occupy a foreign position because he has a Spanish passport.

Linda Caicedo took the offers in stride

Linda Caicedo’s 2022 was frantic. She had an important participation in the three categories of the Colombian Women’s National Team. With the Sub-20, she reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With the seniors, in addition to being the most outstanding player in the Copa América, she was runner-up and helped qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, her next great showcase. And with the Sub-17 she reached the final of the World Cup.

Every play, every dribble and every goal by Linda was followed by businessmen and teams that followed in her footsteps. But there was a voice that asked him to calm down: that of Carlos Paniagua, coach of the Colombian youth teams.

“Sometimes, due to the times we were in India (in the Under-17 World Cup), with a difference of almost 11 hours, she asked me for permission to speak with representatives and gave me the opportunity to speak with her. I told him that he is 17 years old, that this year has been very busy, playing South Americans, Copa América, World Cups, he was loaded with a lot of information and I told him that it was time to end this year, meet with his family and think about it well. , and hopefully they will find a good representative and take her where she deserves”, declared Paniagua upon his return from the World Cup.

Linda is fully active with the Colombian Women’s National Team, preparing for the World Cup: this Tuesday she started against Mexico in the last match in the Women’s Revelations Cup.

He scored the game-winning goal against Nigeria on Saturday. From Mexican soil, it was expected that she would travel to Spain to sign her contract and that she would be presented on Friday with her new shirt. What better gift for Linda, when she comes of age.

