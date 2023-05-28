Sunday, May 28, 2023
Linda Caicedo, for the title: Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid LIVE, Cup final

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in Sports
Linda Caicedo is looking for Real Madrid’s first title this Saturday | TimeLinda Caicedo.

ALEJANDRO MATÍAS / KRONOS AGENCY

The Colombian jewel is a starter and wants to give his team the first title in its entire history.

Linda Caicedo has the opportunity to make history. The young jewel of Colombian women’s soccer faces Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid, from the already consolidated Leicy Santos, who is coming off an injury, in the final of the Copa de la Reina (3 pm TV from Directv Sports). If the merengue team wins, the first title of its three years of existence will be finalized.

The meringues qualified for the final after beating Athlétic 4-0 in the semifinal. Scotland’s Caroline Weir scored the first at 7 minutes and French Sandie Toletti got the second at 27 and Athenea del Castillo scored the third at 40. Weir repeated in the first minute of the second stage.

The Colombian Linda Caicedo started in this match and left the field in the 72nd minute. It will be the first final that she has qualified for since she arrived at the white club, with which she made her debut on March 4.

Adding up all the official competitions, Linda had played 12 games with Real Madrid and had scored three goals.

Atlético de Madrid, without the Colombian leicy santosinjured, already qualified for the final of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Alhama 4-0. Follow LIVE Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid of the Queen’s Cup.

Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid LIVE: Copa de la Reina final

The Colombian jewel starts from scratch.

All set for the grand finale

The game starts at 3 pm Colombia time.

