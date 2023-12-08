Linda Caicedo He has had a spectacular year, full of goals, dribbles and recognitions. And now the player is after a new award.

Linda is currently injured and recovering, but that did not prevent her from being recognized as the best young player in the world, upon receiving the award. Golden Girl 2023.

Madrid, November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino against Chelsea for the Champions League Photo: Alejandro Matías / Kronos

The Colombian soccer player is included among the nominees for the prestigious The Best awards, presented annually by Fifa.

The Real Madrid forward is nominated in the category best playerrecognition of his great season in the Colombian National Team and Real Madrid.

This distinction is added to his nominations for the Ballon d’Or and the Puskas Award for his unforgettable goal against Germany in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Bes awards will be presented on next January 15 in London. It will be the third time that the British capital hosts these awards, after the 2016 and 2017 editions.

In the best player category are, among others, Manchester City players Erling Haaland, Rodrigo Hernández and Kevin de Bruyne, winners of the treble, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé and Leo Messi, world champion with Argentina.

Among the candidates for the best player award are the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí, Jenni Hermoso, Mapi León and Salma Paralluelo, winners of the League and Champions League, with Barcelona, ​​and the Real Madrid player Linda Caicedo.

The award for best coach in women’s football includes Peter Gerhardsson, from the Swedish team, Jonatan Giráldez, from Barcelona, ​​Tony Gustavsson, from the Australian team; Emma Hayes, from Chelsea, and Sarina Wiegman, from the English team, while the best coach award includes Xavi Hernández, from Barcelona, ​​Pep Guardiola, from Manchester City, Simone Inzaghi, from Inter Milan, Ange Postecoglou, from his time at Celtic Glasgow, and Luciano Spalleti, from his time at Naples.

Fifa will also give awards to the best goalkeepers, the best fans, fair play and the best goal (Puskas award), in addition to recognizing the best elevens of the year.

The votes are carried out by the national selectors, the captains of the teams, a group of journalists and the fans. Each of these groups represents 25% of the final vote. Finalists in each category will be announced in the coming weeks.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

with EFE

More sports news